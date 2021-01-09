Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 7 times he wowed us on screen

Greek God- there’s no other person in the Indian film industry accorded this title other than Hrithik Roshan, owing to his looks which regularly get him featured on the many lists of best looking men.

Over a career spanning 21 years, he has made it a point to not just restrict himself to certain type of roles. And the variety on his plate can make his contemporaries jealous.

As the actor turns 47 on January 10, we take a look at the different roles and looks he’s tried his hand at:

Koi… Mil Gaya: A far cry from the various roles he played after his debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Roshan played a specially abled man who gets powers from an alien. He convinced everyone with his portrayal, and his transformation into a regular man too. So much so, that today most mimicry artists go in for this look to resemble the actor.

Lakshya: Again, he sported two different looks and personality in this one- the first one is happy go lucky, sporting long hair, and the second one a no nonsense army officer. Roshan won appreciation from all quarters for his nuanced performance.

Jodhaa Akbar: This marked his first outing on the big screen in a historical, and he immediately convinced everyone from the word go. As Mughal emperor Akbar, he got a chance to sport a moustache and engage in battle sequences.

Guzaarish: Roshan went extreme with this role of a paralysed magician who wants to end his life. He put on weight, grew his hair and beard, a total shift from the previous image he had created for himself.

Krrish: This franchise became the actor’s calling card, establishing him as India’s first superhero in film culture. Sporting long hair, the stunts he pulled off, combined with his dancing skills made the franchise a rage. A fourth instalment is underway, which only proves the craze people, especially kids have for this role.

Super 30: This one saw him strip all the sexiness yet again one associated with him. Playing the role of a mathematician from Bihar, who helps underprivileged children enter IIT, he wowed critics and the audience alike with both his accent and underplayed role.

War: He flexed his muscles once again to deliver this monster hit. He didn’t shy away from sporting his natural grey hair streaks, and combined with his charisma, he managed to yet again cement his position as one of India’s most good looking actors.

compiled by Rishabh Suri