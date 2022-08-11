Happy birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Step inside her dreamy Mumbai home, worth almost 7 crore

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mumbai house screams pristine aesthetics and her social media pictures are proof. The actor moved into a lavish apartment in the Juhu area of Mumbai last year. Previously it was occupied by actor Priyanka Chopra before she moved to the US. From five bedrooms to a spacious balcony to stone columns and unique art collectibles, take a look at Jacqueline’s apartment. The actor celebrated her 37th birthday on August 11. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez says negative reports about her are upsetting)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jacqueline keeps sharing pictures and videos from her luxurious Mumbai home. In one of them, she shared a glimpse of her workout at home in her sprawling living room. The video featured white walls and panelled ceilings of her modern apartment. Complimenting them, she had a neutral-toned chair and a grey couch with abstract paintings on the wall. The room also boasted of indoor plants, a floor lamp, a giant teddy bear, cushions and books stacked together on a table.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jacqueline once showed off her walk-in closet, stacked with her designer clothes. It featured her collection, ranging from Louis Vuitton to Gucci to Christian Dior. Jacqueline struck a pose against the mirror and offered a sneak peek into her wardrobe.

In another picture, Jacqueline took fans inside her bedroom, which seemed surrounded by several plants with ample sunshine thanks to its large white windows. The actor, who swears by yoga, was spotted meditating in an Instagram post, while sitting on a plush chair in her balcony.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline pays a rent of ₹6.78 lakh per month for her Mumbai apartment. Spread across two floors, in a building named KarmaYog, it comes with a sea view and five bedrooms. The house is valued around ₹7 crore, as per a Pinkvilla report.

Jacqueline recently starred in Vikrant Rona, which featured Kiccha Sudeep. She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus. She is also a part of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Ram Setu. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.