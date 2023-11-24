'Happy birthday my Tiger': Salman Khan wishes dad Salim Khan on his 88th birthday

Actor Salman Khan wished his father-screenwriter Salim Khan on his 88th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Salman wrote, "Happy Birthday My Tiger." (Also Read | Salman Khan says he worked with everyone in ‘2-3 hero films’: Younger generation doesn't want to do it for some reason)

Salman wishes dad Salim with a post

Salman Khan shared a photo with Salim Khan.

Salman shared a candid photo featuring the duo. In the picture, Salman and Salim Khan sat outdoors on chairs as they looked at something. A house and a few cars were seen amid the greenery in the background.

Reacting to the post, Bobby Deol posted red heart emojis. Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Happy birthday to the super dad." Ronit Roy commented, "Happy Birthday sir."

Salman spoke about Salim earlier

Salman adores and respects his father. In an interview with DNA in 2019, Salman had said he feels he should look like Salim "when I get to that age,” adding, “He walks three rounds of Bandra Bandstand, does Pilates, yoga and a bit of weight training too".

Calling Salim ‘the coolest dad’, Salman further said, “He is interested in things around him and he’s in with the times. He talks to us at our wavelength and converses with my nephews as if he is their age. He has really adapted well, but then, he is the coolest dad there is.”

Salman about Tiger 3

Currently, Salman is basking in the success of his latest release Tiger 3. Talking about the box office collection of Tiger 3, Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

About Tiger 3

The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, released in theatres on November 12. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has already minted over ₹256 crore nett in India. The film has minted ₹400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe along with the likes of War and Pathaan. It also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving R&AW agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

