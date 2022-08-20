Step inside Randeep Hooda's bachelor pad in Mumbai with enormous stacks of books, simple design

Actor Randeep Hooda turns 46 on August 20. He made his acting debut in 2001 with Monsoon Wedding. He has been living in Mumbai for years now, and has crafted a home that's an amalgam of various styles, components, and colours. More importantly, the apartment matches Randeep perfectly: inviting, casual and full of personality. Read more: Randeep Hooda shares photo of pet dog striking a 'sanskari' pose

Randeep lives in Versova. While his home looks happy and comfortable, it just wouldn’t be the same without his pet dog, Bambi. Going by his Instagram, the actor knows a thing or two about keeping his apartment pet-friendly. A few of the things he’s used? Simpler furniture, wooden materials, and marble floors that make it easier to clean up the mess. However, Randeep knows you don’t have to sacrifice style, when you become a pet parent.

Randeep Hooda photographed with pet dog Bambi at his Versova apartment.

The aesthetic of Randeep's Mumbai apartment is minimal as showcased best in his love for neutral colours and fuss-free furniture. Inside this celebrity home, you won’t find clutter or excessive amounts of flourish (think gallery walls and huge chandeliers hanging from the ceiling). While you likely won’t find something like a couch filled with throw pillows or bright walls or Persian rugs, you might see stacks on stacks of books in his minimalist living room.

The beiges, whites and greys in Randeep's home are warmed up with a wooden coffee table and wooden console and side tables. An abstract painting with a bright blue frame in his living room is a fun touch to its beige and brown colour scheme. The theme is carried throughout Randeep’s home with his modular kitchen done up in neutral tones. Some planters could be seen hanging in the actor’s balcony that offers plenty of greenery to offset the beige walls.

Randeep Hooda’s home is filled with neutral colours and a few pops of colour, like this painting in the background.

Actor Lin Laishram, who is reportedly dating Randeep, also gave a glimpse of his home as she wished him on his birthday in 2020. Randeep and Bambi are seen lounging on a neutral-coloured sofa as they unwind in the photo Lin had shared. Lin’s Instagram followers also caught a glimpse of Randeep’s home in a post she shared in 2021 in which his home looked nothing less than cosy. While Lin, who has acted in films like Axone and Rangoon, was the centre of attention in the said photo, Randeep’s bookcase with medals, some art, and of course, books, was unmissable.

Since entering Bollywood, Randeep has appeared in many movies, including Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), Rang Rasiya (2014), Highway (2014), Sarbjit (2016). In 2020, he made his Hollywood debut with the action-thriller Extraction, which also featured Chris Hemsworth. Apart from acting, Randeep is also a professional equestrian, and often participates in polo and show jumping events.

Randeep will soon be seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the biopic of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. In May, Randeep took to social media to share the film’s first look and poster, which featured him as Savarkar. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and is expected to release in 2023.

