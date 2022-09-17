When Mallika Sherawat channeled Marylin Monroe, sang happy birthday for 'most eligible bachelor Narendra Modi ji'. Watch

In 2013, actor Mallika Sherawat had shared a video of her wishing then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi on his 63rd birthday. The following year, he became India's Prime Minister. PM Modi turned 72 on September 18 and many celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, wished him on the special occasion. But even after all these years, Mallika’s birthday message for Narendra Modi remains iconic. Read more: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan wish PM Narendra Modi on birthday

In the hilarious clip, loosely inspired by the late Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe's birthday song for then US President John F Kennedy, Mallika had sung her version of the song. Before she crooned ‘happy birthday Narendra Modi’ in a breathy way on a TV show, the actor had declared him India's most ‘eligible bachelor’. In 1962, Marilyn had serenaded John F Kennedy with a sultry rendition of ‘happy birthday’ as he turned 45.

Mallika’s 2013 video had invited both comparisons with Marilyn's performance and ridicule after she shared a video of her birthday message for Narendra Modi. He was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

A section of social media users were upset with her for singing in a ‘suggestive manner’ for the political leader on national TV. The actor was starring in the Indian version of The Bachelorette at the time. The Bachelorette India was a reality TV show, which featured Mallika on the quest to find ‘the perfect bachelor’ for herself. It aired on Life OK in 2013.

While Marilyn wore a sheer, embellished dress that became as famous as the performance itself – American reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrived at Met Gala 2022 wearing it – Mallika had worn a pink top and embroidered vest as she sang for Narendra Modi in her birthday song.

Mallika, who hails from Haryana, is best known for her breakout role in Murder (2004). She went on to work in international projects, such as, The Myth (2005), Hisss (2010), Politics of Love (2011) and Time Raiders (2016). Her most recent project was the Hindi film RK/RKay, also featuring Rajat Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, and Kubbra Sait.

