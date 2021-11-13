On Children’s Day, we ask celebrities who may be well into adulthood but believe in retaining the essence of their childhood in their life. They share with us what helps them feel like a child.

Sanjay Gagnani

I think my parents keep the child alive in me. They still behave with me like I am a small. My mother stills colds me for the smallest of things and I dint really feel bad about it or get offended. I like that my parents still behave with me that way as it makes me feel as close with them as I was during my childhood.

Aly Goni

I am blessed two nieces and two nephews and I love spending time with them. They are the reason that I visit Jammu so often. Honestly, my day starts with talking to them on video call and I can never get enough of them. Seeing them grow, playing with them and just being around them, keeps the child alive in me. My whole world revolves around them.

Shilpa Rao

Having a child like view of the world even now is amazing. So definitely I keep the child alive in me in those situations by thinking about it like what I would do if I was a child and it’s just makes your life so much more satisfying so yeah, being having your child like self and retaining it even when you are an adult or grow older, I think it’s most beautiful thing.

Jonita Gandhi

Letting go when I feel stressed and just having a happy-go-lucky outlook on things! I love to make people laugh and having fun doing things like playing games and doing activities as well.

Pranutan Bahl

I think spending time with my sister because she is 12 keeps me in touch with a certain amount of innocence. You know how pure and naïve things really are… she keeps me connected with what really matters. In general I like spending time with children, all age groups. We have so much to learn from children. They are the best teachers in the world.

Happy Children’s Day: What keeps the child alive in them

Sanchita Puri

As a child I used to like my free time which I used to get after studies, I used to go out dance, paint, be with my friends. I still love doing those activities. All the recreational activities are a great way to revive yourself. I like to do playful things like pursuing my hobbies and take time off from work. That brings out the inner child me.