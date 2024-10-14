Happy nani Neena Gupta posts first pic with granddaughter; Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, other celebs react

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has shared a post with her granddaughter, her first photo with the baby. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Neena posted a candid picture. She, however, didn't reveal the baby's face. Neena's daughter-fashion designer Masaba Gupta and husband-actor Satyadeep Misra recently welcomed a baby girl. (Also Read | Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra blessed with a baby girl; share newborn's pic) Neena Gupta shared a post on Instagram.

Neena shares adorable pic with granddaughter

In the photo, the baby was wrapped in a blanket as Neena held her in her arms. Only the kid's head wearing the blue and white cap was visible. Neena was seen wearing a white outfit and dark sunglasses. She shared the photo with the caption, "Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha (My daughter's daughter--God bless)."

Celebs react to Neena's post

Reacting to the post, Bhumi Pednekar posted red heart emojis. Dia Mirza and Konkona Sensharma dropped black heart emoji. Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Awwwww congratulations." Rakul Singh said, "Congratulationssssssss, god bless the baby girl." Tisca Chopra commented, "Congratulations Neena Ji." Nimrat Kaur's comment read, "Congratulations Neena Ma’am lots and lots of love and kisses."

About Masaba and Satyadeep relationship

Masaba and Satyadeep announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post on Saturday. They shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet. They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

In April, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," she wrote, adding a couple of images.

Masaba and Satyadeep's past relationships

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. She and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series Masaba Masaba which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

She was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015, and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.