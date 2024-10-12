Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra blessed with a baby girl; share newborn's pic: ‘Arrived on a special day’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra are now parents to a baby girl. The couple announced the happy news with a joint Instagram post and an adorable picture of their baby girl’s feet. (Also Read: Masaba proud of her National Award winner mom Neena Gupta: 'Will tell my baby Naniji is the coolest') Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are now parents to a baby girl.

‘Special little girl’

Masaba and Satyadeep revealed that their first baby was born on October 11. “11.10.24” they wrote, sharing a post with an evil eye emoji. They also posted a monochrome picture of their baby’s little feet. With a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop, their announcement post read, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.”

Satyadeep also posted on his Instagram stories, revealing that The Beatles' Here Comes The Sun was playing in the delivery room as Masaba was giving birth.

A screengrab of Satyadeep Misra's Instagram stories.

Within minutes of posting, their comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. “Congratulations @instasattu,” wrote Priyamani, while Sameera Reddy commented, “Abundance and blessings.” Masaba’s close friend Sonam Kapoor wrote, “I’m so excited and happy.” Dia Mirza commented, “Welcome to our world baby girl.” “God bless, congratulations!” wrote Smriti Irani, while Shilpa Shetty said, “Congratulations my darling.”

Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023. Their intimate court marriage was attended by loved ones, including Masaba’s parents Neena Gupta and Viv Richards. In April this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby. Neena also wrote on Instagram then, “"Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)”

In August, Sonam threw her a baby shower in Mumbai. Masaba was previously married to Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari. After Neena won the National Award this year for her performance in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, Masaba posted a picture of both of them on Instagram, writing, “Will tell my baby, NaniJi is the coolest!”