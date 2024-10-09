Masaba proud of her National Award winner mom Neena Gupta: 'Will tell my baby Naniji is the coolest'

Supercool nani

Masaba took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message for her mother while sharing photographs from the ceremony, where Neena Gupta was honoured with the award.

In her caption, Masaba expressed her admiration and pride, writing, "Will tell my baby, NaniJi is the coolest!"

Neena won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. For the event, held in Delhi on Tuesday, Neena wore a pink saree and teamed it up with a halter neck pink blouse. She completed her look with matching flowers in her hair.

Admiring her mother’s fashion sense, Masaba shared, “And was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair....CONGRATULATIONS @neena_gupta".

Neena acknowledged her big win at the National Awards 2024 on Instagram. She shared the pictures, writing, “Honoured to receive my fourth national award from the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu”.

Neena’s big win

Actor Neena won the National Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the film, Uunchai. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Neena said, “This honour reflects that my hard work was noticed. Mereko aisa lagta hai ke aap kaam kare jaao, and kabhi na kabhi phal milta hai, aaj nahi toh kal (I strongly feel that one should focus on working hard, and it will surely get noticed some day). And it has happened with me with the award. Last I got two National Film Awards back in the 1990s for my documentaries. Now, I got the award again after almost 30 years, which is a very big deal for me”.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, Boma Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Sooraj won a National Film Award for the film in the Best Direction category.

About Masaba Gupta

Masaba is the daughter of former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and veteran actor Neena Gupta. Masaba got married to Indian film producer Madhu Mantena in 2015. The duo separated in 2018 and got officially divorced in September 2019.

Masaba and Satyadeep married in January last year; they reportedly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba. Back in April, in a joint post with her husband, Masaba had shared three images including one in which the couple can be seen seated on the floor. Alongside the post, she wrote, “In other news - two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY)... baby on board... mom and dad.”