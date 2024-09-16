Masaba Gupta recalls being bullied at school over Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards relationship: Kids would talk like adults

Masaba Gupta has often been vocal about the hardships her mother Neena Gupta faced as a single mother. While recalling how Neena had no support from boyfriend, West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards when she was pregnant, Masaba, in an interview with Faye D'Souza said that she was called out in school as Neena's relationship with Viv was in public domain. (Also read: Masaba Gupta says she regularly deals with body-shaming and racism: 'Someone said I look like Om Puri') Masaba Gupta says she was bullied in 7th grade over Neena Gupta-Viv Richards relationship.

Masaba Gupta says she was bullied in 7th grade

Masaba, while speaking about the societal challenges she and her mother dealt with stated that, “When she was pregnant with me she didn’t have her mom around, her father was against it because it was out of wedlock. My father Viv Richards wasn’t around, and friends were around but it was not the same, everyone had their life. She couldn’t tell people that she was pregnant with me, so she had to hide her pregnancy. She didn’t have money. When I asked her how she managed through all of this she just said, ‘I was very happy to have a child of my own. I had no clue how I would bring you up.’”

She also said, “It was used against me 100 percent, it was public and it was very interesting because the kids would speak about it like adults. I could hear them repeating something they heard in their house. One kid went on to say, ‘Hey bast**d, I believe you are a bast**d child’. This was when I was in the 7th grade. A lot of people also didn’t understand how I looked physically or why I looked like that.”

Masaba Gupta's personal life

In 2015, Masaba married Indian film producer Madhu Mantena. However, they separated in 2018 and officially divorced in September 2019. In January 2023, she got married to actor Satyadeep Mishra. The couple announced their pregnancy in April 2024. Satyadeep also acted in Masaba's web show - Masaba Masaba.

Masaba Gupta's acting career

Masaba appeared in the biographical drama series Masaba Masaba (2020-2022) where she played herself. She also starred in the anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai (2022). Previously, Masaba was a judge on MTV's Supermodel of the Year (2019).