Neena Gupta on getting National Film Award for Uunchai: I would like to dedicate it to myself

Actor Neena Gupta is on cloud nine after getting the National Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the film, Uunchai. She is getting the honour after 30 years, and feels it is an apt recognition of her hard work in the film industry. Also read: 70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor, Aattam is Best Feature Film Neena Gupta has been named as the Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Neena Gupta for Uunchai.

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Neena admits that the news is yet to sink in.

Neena on cloud nine

Recalling her first reaction after getting the news of getting the award, Neena tells us, “Well, I got the news just half an hour back, and I was happily surprised to know about it”.

“Then I took a pause, and asked my manager to double check it, just to be sure (laughs). After that, I was really happy and emotional with the news. I am so excited about it. It was really nice to read my name among all the other winners,” she added.

In the film, Neena was applauded for her expressions, dialogue delivery and screen presence. With the news still sinking in, Neena confesses it is a recognition of her hard work.

“This honour reflects that my hard work was noticed. Mereko aisa lagta hai ke aap kaam kare jaao, and kabhi na kabhi phal milta hai, aaj nahi toh kal (I strongly feel that one should focus on working hard, and it will surely get noticed some day). And it has happened with me with the award,” says the actor,

Neena adds, “Last I got two National Film Awards back in the 1990s for my documentaries. Now, I got the award again after almost 30 years, which is a very big deal for me”.

She won the National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film of a Director for Bazar Sitaram (1993), and National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Woh Chokri (1994).

Ask her if she would like to dedicate it to someone, and she is quick to mention her name.

“I would like to dedicate it to myself. Because I have done all the hard work… This is the result of my hard work. It reflects my journey and how far I have come.. Kabhi na kabhi toh result aata hai, and this award is a testimony to it,” Neena ends.

About the film

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, Boma Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Sooraj has also won a National Film Award for the film in the Best Direction category.

The film traced the life of a group of friends who take on the mission to climb Mt Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, to fulfil one of the friend’s last wishes. It explored their journey full of uncertainties, hardships and harsh realisations.