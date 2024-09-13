Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law buys $27 million London property, actor will move into new home after redevelopment: Report

More about the property

As per the report, according to a UK filing, Harish bought the eight-story residential convent in July, and his son Anand and daughter-in-law Sonam plan to use part of the sprawling property as the couple’s home following redevelopment, while a separate section of the building is likely to be converted into flats.

The property – offering more than 20,000 square feet of space – is a short walk from Kensington Gardens and was previously owned by a UK-registered charity and religious order, according to a brochure, reported Bloomberg.

Sonam's current London house

Sonam keeps sharing a glimpse of her current home in London, also located in Notting Hill. Back in 2021, she spoke to Architectural Digest India about her and Anand's intimate, art-filled London home and studio.

The actor, who weclomed son Vayu in August 2022, had said, "This is a sanctuary for us, and for those we love, rather than a showcase home. It is not large but it makes an impact.”

She had added, “Anand and I decided very early on that I would take the reins with the design of our home. I saw us both growing in this space for years to come and that feeling informed the level of detail Rooshad and I have gone into... nothing is quite as beautiful and pristine as solid-wood flooring. It opened up the space and we laid down precious rugs that tie the rooms together. Being barefoot is a joy here.”

Sonam also keeps sharing pictures of her massive family home in Delhi and her and Anand's grand apartment in Mumbai. Sonam was last seen in Blind (2023).