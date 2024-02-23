Step inside Sonam Kapoor's sprawling 173 crore bungalow with regal aesthetic, statement-making chandeliers. Watch

Sonam Kapoor's majestic family home in Delhi has not sacrificed an ounce of splendour. Nothing fits 'dream home' quite like the lavish ₹173 crore property, where Sonam recently hosted a special India-inspired lunch. Now, the Delhi-based florist, who helped Sonam curate the get-together at her home, has shared a video on Instagram giving a better glimpse inside the lavish bungalow. Also read: Sonam Kapoor went all out to welcome David Beckham into her home Stylish light fixtures make Sonam Kapoor's Delhi home shine.

"Started the month of love with the sweetest," he wrote in the caption of the video of the specially-curated lunch at the Delhi home Sonam Kapoor shares with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja and his family. The decorations featured many Indian touches, including a massive entryway console table that had a Nandi statue; among Hindus, the sacred bull Nandi is considered the vehicle of Lord Shiva.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Incredible light fixtures, Indian touches galore

The wooden table was filled with greenery, candles, silver elephant statues as well as vases with red leaves. The space was accented with a huge crystal chandelier.

The video also gave a glimpse of the dining table covered in white and red florals, candles, and silverware. A striking chandelier hung over the dining table brought a touch of classic elegance to the space, and was one of the highlights of the gorgeous dining room in Sonam's family home. The rest of the house had over-the-top decorations with lots of flowers and striking statues and artefacts.

More about Sonam's family home

As per a 2020 report by ABP Live, the mansion with lawns and huge rooms costs a whopping ₹173 crore. Located in one of Delhi's most posh areas, Prithviraj Road, it is reportedly spread across 3170 square yards. Sonam keeps sharing glimpses of the home on Instagram. She also celebrated son Vayu's first birthday with Anand and their families at the Delhi home.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place