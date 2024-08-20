Sonam Kapoor wishes 'precious' son Vayu on 2nd birthday: 'You’ve deepened the love between your dad and me'

Mommy Sonam Kapoor cannot be more excited for her and Anand Ahuja's baby boy Vayu turning two. Sonam and her family came together to celebrate Vayu's birthday in Mumbai on Monday. On Tuesday, she posed a heartfelt birthday wish for her son. Vayu turned 2 on August 20. Also read | Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's 2nd birthday party: With rakhis, uncle Arjun Kapoor, aunts Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor Sonam Kapoor keeps sharing inside pictures from her Mumbai home which is filled with exquisite paintings and lots of Indian decor. She posted this photo with her son Vayu in May on Instagram and wrote, "Sunday Funday dancing with my cub..."

'Being your mom is greatest gift I could ever receive'

Alongside a video of Vayu running, with his back facing the camera, Sonam wrote on Instagram, "My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder."

Check out Vayu's adorable video, in which he could be heard saying ‘mama’:

‘We love you more than words can say’

Sonam further wrote in her caption, "Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger."

The actor added how Vayu brought 'pure, unfiltered joy' to her whole family, writing, "You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you — your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, masi and chachu (grandparents and uncle and aunts). Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives."

Sonam concluded her birthday note with, "Vayu, you are our sunshine, our music, our little genius, and our endless source of happiness. We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives."

Reactions to Sonam's birthday post

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Happy birthday mommy.. you will turn two also as parents..." Reality TV personality and former VJ Malaika Arora commented, "Happy birthday to little Vayu..." Actor Neha Dhupia said, "Happiness always Vayu." Amrita Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and many other celebs also wished Vayu on his birthday in the comment section of Sonam's post.