Sonam Kapoor drops cute pictures with her ‘cub’ Vayu, as Anand Ahuja turns photographer: ‘Sunday funday’

Sonam Kapoor often shares her family updates on social media. Apart from her style statements, the actor also drops pictures and reels of her son Vayu on Instagram. She recently took to her handle and shared a cute photo with her toddler. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor was 'traumatised' after gaining 32 kg weight during pregnancy) Sonam Kapoor shares dancing pictures with son Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor dances in adorable pic with Vayu

Sonam shared two pictures where she can be seen dancing while carrying Vayu in her arms. She captioned her Instagram post as, “Sunday funday dancing with my cub (lion emoji, camera emoji) @anandahuja.” The actor hinted towards husband Anand Ahuja who cliked the photos of the mother-son duo while dancing. Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor posted four heart emojis. While Anand commented on the post and wrote, “my jaaaaans, my lifeeee. Cutest baby and prettiest mama. Happy babies and ladies ! (three heart-shaped-eye emojis, three smiling emojis)” Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja also commented, “Awwww!!. Beautiful pics. Love you guys Miss you all (three heart emojis, three smiling emojis) Lots & lots of Love (two heart-shaped-eye emojis)”Fans also dropped hearts, heart-shaped-eye and blessings emojis for Vayu.

About Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018. The couple welcomed their son Vayu in 2022. In a recent interview with India Today, she was asked whether mom guilt is a real thing. The actor opined, “One can never be prepared for motherhood. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mother or a working mother, everyone goes through mom guilt. Whether you’re doing a load of laundry or you’re cooking in the kitchen or you’re doing an interview with someone, there will always be guilt.”

She further added, “The biggest conception about working moms is that people think we don’t care about our kids and that we care more about our work. It’s not true. We care about our children enough to want to work.”

Sonam last featured in Shome Makhija's crime-thriller Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh.