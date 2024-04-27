Sonam Kapoor was 'traumatised' after gaining 32 kg weight during pregnancy: 'You are so obsessed with your baby...'

'Your relationship with yourself changes'

Sonam said, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”

Sonam added said that everything in life changes after a pregnancy, including your relationship with yourself and your husband. She said, “Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband, it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am, and I was like, I need to accept this version of myself.”

Sonam on 'crash diets and crazy workouts'

Earlier this year, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from her recent photoshoot and opened up about her self care journey. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film, Blind. Released on Jio Cinema, the film was directed by Shome Makhija, and also featured Purab Kohli.