Sonam Kapoor flaunts 20 kgs weight loss post-pregnancy. See pic

Sonam Kapoor has been vocal about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. The actor gave birth to son Vayu in August 2022. In a new Instagram Story, Sonam has now shared a post-workout reel and mentioned her weight loss journey through maintaining fitness. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor reveals it took her 16 months to ‘feel like myself again’ after son Vayu's birth: I’m not there yet) Sonam Kapoor shares an update on her weight loss journey.

Sonam shares post-workout mirror reel

On Wednesday, Sonam took to her Instagram Stories to share a small video from her post-workout fit check. In the caption, she wrote, “What a wow. 20 Kgs down..6 more to go.” She wore a black athleisure co-ord for the day and took the reel in front of her mirror.

Sonam via her Instagram Stories.

Sonam penned a note on herself

Earlier this month, Sonam shared bunch of her pictures from her recent photoshoot and opened up about her self care journey. In the caption, she wrote: "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been."

Sonam celebrated Christmas with Vayu

Last month, Sonam took to Instagram to share how she celebrated Christmas with her family. The first picture showed her with Anand, who held Vayu just in front of the Christmas tree. Sonam was seen in an all-black attire. In another picture, Sonam was seen sitting down with Anand, while little Vayu looked lost in the designs on the Christmas tree.

Sonam married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. She gave birth to Vayu on August 20, 2022. Earlier this year, Vayu turned one. The family marked his first birthday with a celebratory lunch and puja. The private affair was attended by their close family members.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. Released on Jio Cinema, the film was directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli.

