Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's 2nd birthday party: With rakhis, uncle Arjun Kapoor, aunts Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja threw a cute and lavish bash for the second birthday of their son, Vayu, on Monday. The celebrations coincided with Raksha Bandhan, and the Kapoor cousins also broke out the aarti thaalis and rakhi at the birthday venue itself. (Also read: Internet reacts to Sonam Kapoor's 'steel balti' vase: 'The only thing I can afford from her lavish Mumbai home') Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor attended Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's birthday party.

Kapoor and sons and daughters

Aunt Shanaya Kapoor shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram Stories. A picture showed her and cousin Khushi Kapoor tying rakhis on actor Arjun Kapoor's wrist. Arjun is the son of Boney Kapoor from his first wife Mona Shourie. Khushi is Boney's daughter from second wife, Sridevi. Shanaya is the daughter of Boney's youngest brother, Sanjay Kapoor. Sonam is the daughter of Boney's other brother, Anil Kapoor.

Khushi looked lovely in a pale blue shirt and pants combo. Shanaya chose a pristine white poplin dress for the party. She tied her hair in a bun. More pictures show her tying rakhis on her brother Jahaan Kapoor's wrist at home. She also tied rakhi on her cousins Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah's wrists.

Shanaya and Khushi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with brothers Arjun Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

Shanaya celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Marwah brothers.

Vayu turns 2

Sonam was also spotted in one picture, helping Vayu walk. She wore a white and blue floral dress and Vayu wore a blue shirt.

The adorable decor at the venue included white black and blue balloons, striped black and white wallpaper, blue and white flags that read ‘Vayu 2’. Blue and white flowers were placed on each table with a table cover in similar theme.

Last year, Sonam and Anand celebrated Vayu's birthday at their Delhi home. Sonam took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of photos from the celebration. “Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with the family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you. Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us.” she wrote with the photos.