Internet reacts to Sonam Kapoor's 'steel balti' vase: 'The only thing I can afford from her lavish Mumbai home'

To say that Sonam Kapoor’s Mumbai home is beautiful is an understatement. The actor, who shares the massive flat with her husband Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu, gave a tour of her home in a recent Architectural Digest India video and cover interview. A fan shared a short clip from the impeccably-curated, India-inspired celebrity home, and said Sonam's home probably had just one item that seemed affordable – a ‘steel balti (bucket)’. Also read: Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s stunning Mumbai home that's nothing short of a maximalist antique store Sonam Kapoor said she loves using 'balti' as a vase.

‘I use it as a vase in the house and I kind of love it’

The fan page shared a snipped of Sonam talking about the decor of her bar area, which featured a 'steel balti' used as a vase and kept with lots of glass vases on a marble and wooden table. The caption read, "Steel balti... the only thing I can afford from her lavish Mumbai home."

Sonam was heard saying in the clip, “This is actually an old Indian balti or bucket... these balties were basically used to have a bath. So, I use it as a vase in the house and I kind of love it.”

Reactions to Sonam's 'steel balti' vase

An Instagram user commented on the fan page video that the bucket was not made of steel, but silver, writing, "It's a silver balti, if you watch the video clearly." The fan responded with, "Stop calling me poor in 100 languages..."

Another person also said, "That's what she (Sonam) said... That she was gifted the silver bucket and she is using it as a vase." However, some were convinced it was not a silver bucket. One wrote, "No, it's steel."

'Basically it's a sambhar bucket'

A person also joked about Sonam's 'balti', "Basically it's a sambhar bucket in Indian weddings." Another reacted, "Not only sambhar, every Indian dish during functions."

An Instagram user was not too sure they could steal decor ideas from Sonam's lavish home, writing, "These things only look good in their (celebs') houses… if we did it, people would take it differently..."

Sonam on her ‘too grown-up’ taste

Sonam's home offers a masterclasses in maximalism. In her interview with AD, the actor, who was last seen in Blind (2023), opened up about her home, and said, "I know some of my contemporaries will find my taste too grown-up, but my approach was twofold: firstly, I would like to be an ambassador for Indian decorative arts, and secondly, I wanted to emulate, with a fresh slant, the houses I grew up in.”