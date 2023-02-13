Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic leave with son and family for grand Udaipur wedding on Valentine's Day. Watch

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2020, are all set to tie the knot in a lavish Udaipur wedding on Valentine's Day. Three years after they became husband and wife, the cricketer Hardik and actor-model will be celebrating with a traditional wedding. Unlike their earlier low-key marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic, this one will be a grand affair. On Monday, Hardik, Natasha, their son Agastya Pandya, and other family members such as cricketer Krunal Pandya and wife were spotted at Mumbai airport as they left for Udaipur, Rajasthan. Also read: Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stankovic to have a white wedding on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur

Natasa, who hails from Serbia, was seen posing for paparazzi with her son Agastya before entering the airport. She wore a black blazer over a black top and matching pants. She also wore white sneakers. Her son was all dressed in a black outfit. The two were photographed interacting with Natasa's family, who had flown in for the upcoming celebrations. Hardik, too, wore black for the trip. The cricketer wore a black T-shirt with black pants and white sneakers.

Hardik and Natasa will have a white wedding on February 14 in Udaipur; the bride is expected to wear a white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony. The wedding celebrations will reportedly kickstart on February 13 and will go on till February 16. While a white wedding has been planned, pre-wedding festivities such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be reportedly also be celebrated.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with son Agastya in July 2020. Announcing his arrival, Hardik had shared a picture with him on Instagram, and said, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” Last month, Hadik had shared a sweet post for Natasa on the occasion of their third engagement anniversary. He shared a picture with Natasa on Instagram, and captioned the post, “Happy 3 years to us baby.”

