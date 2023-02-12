Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković to have a white wedding on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur (Exclusive)

Three years after they became husband and wife, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Nataša Stanković Pandya are set to have a traditional wedding. Unlike their earlier low-key court marriage, this one will be a grand affair. The lovebirds will take their vows on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in Udaipur, Rajasthan, we have exclusively learnt.

A reliable source shares, “They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it.”

From what we have gathered, the wedding ceremony will kick-start on February 13 and will go on till 16. While a white wedding has been planned, pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be held with much gusto, says the source. Preparations for the ceremony commenced in November last year.

We have also learnt that the bride will wear a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony. Other details about their look are yet to be known.

Hardik, 29, and Nataša, 30 got hitched in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Agastya in July 2020.

We were unable to reach out to the couple till the time we went to the press.