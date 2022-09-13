Harnaaz Sandhu visits, reviews Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona, poses for pics with chefs

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently visited actor Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Harnaaz posted a photo giving a glimpse of the menu. She also enjoyed a beverage as a glass stood next to the menu on the table. (Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu says she 'would love to' feature in Priyanka Chopra's biopic)

Harnaaz wrote, "Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location (red heart emoji)." She also tagged the restaurant and its co-owner Maneesh M Goyal. For her outing, Harnaaz wore a long beige dress and high heels.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, a fan account shared a picture of Haarnaaz posing seemingly with one of the chefs of the restaurant. Another person, Iftikar Ahmed, stood next to Haarnaaz as they smiled for the camera. Harnaaz is in New York to attend the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022.

Harnaaz has always spoken about being a fan of Priyanka Chopra. When she won the title of Miss Diva 2021, she had said, "I love Priyanka Chopra. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless. So I will always choose Priyanka.”

During an interview with Rediff during the same time, Harnaaz was asked about an Indian beauty queen she looks up to. She had replied, “Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Harnaaz was asked about a celebrity, whose biopic she would want to star in. She had said, "Priyanka Chopra. I would love to love to be part of that. I think she has inspired me throughout her journey and she will keep on inspiring millions of us."

After Harnaaz won the Miss Universe 2021 crown, Priyanka congratulated her on Instagram. The actor shared a clip of the moment when the host announced Harnaaz's name and wrote a note for her. She had said, “And the new Miss Universe is.. Miss India” adding “Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years.”

