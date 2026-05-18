Harsh Chhaya admits going on multiple rebound dates months after split with Shefali Shah: ‘Not a big deal’

Actors Harsh Chhaya and Shefali Shah were married for six years before they parted ways and decided to start new lives with other people. While they have largely refrained from speaking about their divorce, Harsh recently shared how he sensed the relationship was coming to an end 8-9 months in advance and mentally prepared for it.

'Could see the relationship hit dead end'

Harsh Chhaya opens up on split with Shefali Shah.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to E-Times, Harsh said, "It is a very personal case-to-case kind of thing, our case was very clear, I could see that the relationship was hitting a dead end. When I was told, 'I cannot stay with you anymore'; 8-9 months before that, I knew this was coming. I was prepared. For me, even though I know what is happening, at that moment I don't let it affect me mentally, so I focus on work, on myself, because I left Delhi and came to Mumbai for this. Personally, how one deals with it depends on them. I fortunately come from a space where I don't get shaken easily."

Harsh on dating after separation with Shefali

While Harsh braced for the separation, he admitted that he did go through a phase of anger before eventually analysing the situation and moving on. He revealed that he even went on multiple dates after separating from Shefali. "You need to try and stay sane when a situation like this comes; if you are uncomfortable, live with it, don't try to show yourself as strong. I lived with it for 5-6 months, regretted, shouted, etc. One day, I saw that you are under stress, everyone around you is willing to listen to your story, and share their views. Once I spoke to someone, we discussed each other's issues, and later we went on a date; it happened a few times and I made it a formula. I went on multiple dates over 2-3 months. It takes time, you don't have to show your bravery, rather show what you are feeling," he said.

Harsh and Shefali's relationship

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Divorce is not a big deal," the actor declared, while also revealing that he and Shefali “acted quickly” and did not drag things out. They declared to the court that they lived separately for six months before filing divorce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Divorce is not a big deal," the actor declared, while also revealing that he and Shefali “acted quickly” and did not drag things out. They declared to the court that they lived separately for six months before filing divorce. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Harsh and Shefali met on the sets of Hasratein. They fell in love and got married in 1994. However, their marriage didn’t last, and they separated in 2000. The same year, Shefali married filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and the couple later became parents to two sons, Aryaman and Maurya. Harsh eventually married actor Suneeta Sengupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Harsh and Shefali met on the sets of Hasratein. They fell in love and got married in 1994. However, their marriage didn’t last, and they separated in 2000. The same year, Shefali married filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and the couple later became parents to two sons, Aryaman and Maurya. Harsh eventually married actor Suneeta Sengupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON