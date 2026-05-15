‘Don’t have kids, just have dogs': Shefali Shah shares an advice on marriage and children for young women

In a chat with Lilly Singh , Shefali spoke openly about relationships and advised young girls not to get married too early in life. She said, “Don't do it when you are a child, for god's sake. You don't even know if you like your elbow or your a**. So calm down. You’ve got to meet people and get to know them before you make that ultimate choice. I keep saying this, if you don't believe in the institution of marriage, trust me, it's a lot of work, please don't do it. It's not fair to step back. Be old enough to figure that out.”

Actor Shefali Shah recently shared her unfiltered views on marriage, relationships and having children during a candid conversation. Speaking about the pressures surrounding marriage and parenthood, the actor advised young people not to rush into major life decisions before truly understanding themselves. She also joked that instead of having children, people should “have dogs”, adding that dogs offer the purest form of unconditional love.

The actor stressed that marriage should not be treated casually and people should only commit when they are emotionally mature and fully sure about what they want from life and relationships.

During the conversation, Lilly revealed that she is 37 years old and still unmarried. Reacting to it, Shefali said, “Can I say something? I am going to get so badly trolled. Don't have children, have dogs. Just get dogs.” She further agreed that dogs are the only form of “unconditional love” in a human being’s life.

About Shefali Shah’s personal life Shefali was earlier married to television actor Harsh Chhaya. However, the couple separated after four years of marriage. Later, in 2000, Shefali tied the knot with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah in a private wedding ceremony. The couple have two sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

Apart from being an actor and mother, Shefali is also known for her love for animals. She has two Siberian Huskies named Ash and Simba and often shares adorable pictures and videos with them on Instagram. In one of her earlier posts, the actor had revealed that her pets shower her with hugs and kisses whenever she returns home after work.