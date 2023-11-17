Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts as troll asks him ‘tu hai kaun?’ after his meeting with David Beckham

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently attended a dinner party hosted by his sister, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja for footballer David Beckham. Sharing a photo with the legend on X, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, “Met David Beckham last night… spoke to him about United of course and the state of the club... can’t reveal more.” His post received mixed reactions including a comment from a user who questioned Harsh's identity as he met Beckham. Also read: Internet roasts Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as he tells people not to wear fake sneakers

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor to troll

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor with David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor's party.

The comment read, “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Didn't he ask you who you are)?” Responding to it, Harsh Varrdhan said, “Bhai woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai? (Bro, he came to my house. But, who are you)?”

This was not the only criticism he received after posting the photo. Harsh Varrdhan, who is known for his replies to trolls, was also roasted in reference to his fake sneakers comment. Someone said to him, “Was he wearing real sneakers?” The Thar actor wrote back, “No bro was wearing fakes... went to the same store as you to cop... he told me.”

Another user commented, “I have met him before so he does know I exist. Does he know that your career doesn't exist?” The actor cited his works in reply. Addressing online criticism, he also wrote in a different post, “The only difference is I never instigate it.. I do my own thing but if someone is logging onto Twitter going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them btw) I’ll say what I want to them if I’m in the mood.”

Harsha Varrdhan on why he is often criticised

Meanwhile, a fan came out in his support and wrote to Harsh Varrdhan amid the mixed reactions, “Bruh what have you done to people, why they always like this.” Harsh Varrdhan said it's jealousy and insecurity behind their words.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the only son of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. He also has two sisters, Sonam Kapoor and stylist-film producer Rhea Kapoor. Harsh Varrdhan's last release was Netflix's Thar. He will be next seen in the biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.