Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts as Twitter user calls Abhinav Bindra biopic 'unrealistic': ‘Won’t be like Bollywood…’

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has reacted to a Twitter user who asked him why he was part of 'highly unrealistic biopic'. Harsh Varrdhan will feature in the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.' (Also Read | Anil Kapoor joins son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra biopic)

Recently, a person on Twitter reacted to one of the actor's tweets and wrote, "Why are you going dramatised and highly unrealistic biopics, especially of a sports personality? They all follow a template which is so predictable. It's mundane!"

Harsh Varrdhan replied, "If you’ve seen any of my films then you’d know that the Bindra film won’t be like any Bollywood biopic that’s been done previously his story doesn’t lend itself to a dramatised unrealistic piece quite the opposite actually."

A few days ago a fan on Twitter asked Harsh Varrdhan about his upcoming projects. He responded, "Bindra biopic. A sci-fi sex comedy. A thriller drama from the director of thar. Bindra will shoot first. The sci-fi comedy still in early stages of development as is thar directors next film."

Last year, speaking with Times of India Harsh Varrdhan talked about the film, “Honestly, it was supposed to happen even before AK vs AK and Thar (the projects that he acted in recently). So, you see… we went ahead and made two films in the middle, but still not been able to start Abhinav Bindra biopic. It is just a very big responsibility. It’s like playing a real life person on the big screen."

He had also added, "The story kind of takes place in a time period of 15-20 years. The attention to detail, production value etc all needs to be perfect. For a project like Thar we went to Rajasthan and shot for 2 months and finished it in one go. Likewise we shot AK vs AK in 20 days in Mumbai. But this film is a lot bigger. You have to be absolutely sure man and everybody (associated with the project) has to align.”

In the biopic, Harsh Varrdhan will be seen as the ace shooter while Anil Kapoor will play the role of Abhinav's father. The movie is being adapted from Abhinav's autobiography -- A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond. In September 2017, Harshvardhan Kapoor announced on Instagram that he was thrilled to be part of the biopic.

