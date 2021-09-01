Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reveals producers asked him to 'sound dumb' in interviews, said 'I'm going to alienate audience'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has revealed that he was asked to 'sound dumb' in his interviews by the producers. He recalled that after his debut film Mirzya, he always had his 'guard up a little bit'. Harsh Varrdhan said that before that he was transparent and 'very honest'.

The son of actor Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in acting with Mirzya in 2016. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also featured Saiyami Kher.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harsh Varrdhan said, "After Mirzya, I feel I always had my guard up a little bit. I was very open to talk and transparent and be very honest and sit down and have a normal chat. But after Mirzya I realised that I have to be a little conscious to what I say. When I sit down for an interview, I like to be honest but it’s up to the person on the other end of the interview to be able to say that ‘this guy is being honest and coming from a good place, he is confiding in me, so I also need to take care of him’.”

He also said, “Also, it was also the fact that I was doing the off-beat cinema. People have so much love for Anil Kapoor, that have expectations that you have to be a certain way. As soon as you are different and embrace that individuality, it’s not going to be accepted right away. It would be naive to think that. Some producers told me that I need to sound dumb in my interviews. They told me that I come across as too intelligent and I am going to alienate the audience."

Harsh Varrdhan was recently seen in Ray, a Netflix anthology series. In director Vasan Bala's Spotlight, he essayed the role of a self-involved film star named Vik. It also featured Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

In 2018, Harsh Varrdhan starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Last year, he had a cameo appearance in AK vs AK, which debuted on Netflix. Harsh Varrdhan has the biopic of Abhinav Bindra in the pipeline.