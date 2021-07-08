Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he's hated by 'minority' just because he's Anil Kapoor's son: 'No matter what I achieve'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said that a 'small minority' of the public hates him because he's Anil Kapoor's son, despite his efforts to pave his own path in the film industry by doing non-conformist films.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his debut with Mirzya, and followed it up with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. In 2020, he appeared in a cameo in AK vs AK. His most recent role came in director Vasan Bala's Spotlight, one of the four films in Netflix's anthology series Ray.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Because of the path that I've taken, with doing the alternative films and not doing the conformist, regular movies, and not being in the media too much, and doing my own thing, a lot of the people who've consumed my work have more of an idea of what I'm like. So I do get not as much hate. Obviously, no matter how well I do, no matter how many films I do, no matter what I achieve in life, there will be a small minority of people that will want to hate me because I'm Anil Kapoor's son."

He said that there's 'nothing' that he can do about this, and has made his 'peace with it'. Harsh is expected to collaborate with Anil Kapoor in an upcoming biopic of Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra.

In a recent interview, he joked that he is 'a very boring guy', which is why he 'doesn't have a girlfriend'. He said that he prefers talking to the media only about work, and then 'disappearing'. He told a leading daily, "For me, personally, I don't think I can do the whole gym look every day; I would just go crazy and run away or something (laughs). I need my privacy. The way that I see it -- and maybe it's a bit naive and idealistic -- but I like to do a film, talk about it, and then disappear."