Entertainment / Bollywood / Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says it's 'unfair' to assume he takes things for granted, just because he's Anil Kapoor's son
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says it's 'unfair' to assume he takes things for granted, just because he's Anil Kapoor's son

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said that it is a misconception that he is 'just like any other privileged person', because he is Anil Kapoor's son.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor poses with sister Sonam Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said that it is 'unfair' of some people to assume he is just like any other privileged person, because he's Anil Kapoor's son. Harsh and his sisters, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, have all followed in their father's footsteps and joined the film industry.

In an interview, he said that people who don't even know him are ready to jump to conclusions about him as a person. He also admitted that he always wanted to be a writer-director, and that he hopes to branch out from acting some day.

Asked what misconceptions he feels people have about him, he told Cosmopolitan, "That because I am Anil Kapoor’s son, I take everything for granted. That I am just like any other famous, privileged person. I think that’s a big generalisation...a conclusion that people jump to very quickly. But they don’t even know me, which I find very unfair.”

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that he is 'hated' by a minority just because he's Anil Kapoor's son, regardless of what he has achieved in life. He said, "Because of the path that I've taken, with doing the alternative films and not doing the conformist, regular movies, and not being in the media too much, and doing my own thing, a lot of the people who've consumed my work have more of an idea of what I'm like. So I do get not as much hate. Obviously, no matter how well I do, no matter how many films I do, no matter what I achieve in life, there will be a small minority of people that will want to hate me because I'm Anil Kapoor's son."

Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he's hated by 'minority' just because he's Anil Kapoor's son: 'No matter what I achieve'

Harsh made his debut with the ill-fated Mirzya. His second film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, also tanked at the box office, but has developed a cult following after releasing on streaming. In Vasan Bala's Spotlight, he plays a self-centred movie star who struggles to maintain the status quo after his popularity is affected by the arrival of a self-syled godwoman.

harsh varrdhan kapoor harshvardhan kapoor anil kapoor sonam kapoor

