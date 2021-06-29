Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harshvardhan Rane admits he was 'nervous' about 'proximity' with Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba
Harshvardhan Rane admits he was 'nervous' about 'proximity' with Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu has said that she was 'worried' about coming across as a 'weird, creepy woman' in her interactions on the sets of Haseen Dillruba with Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba.

Harshvardhan Rane has said that the 'sexual tension' between his and Taapsee Pannu's characters in Haseen Dillruba was 'written and designed in a certain way'. He also admitted that he was 'nervous' about the 'proximity' between himself and Taapsee, but she made it comfortable for them to shoot.

Taapsee Pannu said in an interview that she was worried about coming across as 'creepy' because her male co-actors in Haseen Dillruba are such 'goody two shoes'.

Asked about his 'explosive chemistry' with Taapsee in the film, Harshvardhan Rane said in an interview with News18, "Taapsee is a good actress. It was written in a certain way. There was a lot of sexual tension written. It was written and designed in a certain way. I don't think I've added anything to that. I was nervous about the proximity initially, but she being a professional made it very comfortable."

Taapsee added, "I was very worried, it would look like this girl is extremely desperate. I knew that both the guys in the film are like this 'mr goody two shoes', very docile, very sweet. But with the kind of chemistry I'm required to have with the both of them, I think I'll have to take the initiative. So I was the one going out there and making sure that they don't feel that something is going awkward with me..."

Taapsee said that she had to behave in a way that communicated that they were simply doing their jobs and that there was nothing to be uncomfortable about. She said that she used to ask director Vinil Mathew, "I think these guys are going to think I'm creepy. 'She's one weird, creepy woman'."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu jokes about Harshvardhan Rane's 'fetish for teeth', says she should've seen dentist before kissing scene

Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey, is slated for release on Netflix this Friday.

