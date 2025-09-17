Harshvardhan Rane reacts to Aamir Khan's concerns, promises to pay for his own entourage costs

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has weighed in on the ongoing debate and issue of high entourage costs of actors during film shoots. Over the last few months, many producers and Bollywood stars have raised concern for the high cost of managing stars and how their entourage costs falls on the producers, which in turn, also increases the budget of the film. Harshvardhan said that he will pay for his own entourage costs so that it is fair for the producers. Harshvardhan Rane says that he is going to pay his own entourage costs.

What Harshvardhan said

Harshvardhan shared a report on his Instagram account, where Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan raised the issue of entourage costs and said, “Itni khuddari nahi hai (Is there no self-esteem)? I find this extremely strange."

Harshvardhan added in the caption, “‘खुद्दारी है सर’ ‘I hereby pledge to not let my producer pay for my entourage.’ …inspired by stalwarts of Hindi and South industry who have been pointing out at high entourage costs, I will stand for fair producers.”

Other Bollywood stars weigh in

A few days ago, actor Varun Dhawan also commented on the same issue and said that the blame cannot fall entirely on the actors, “If I start to consider all production houses as my own, then all producers also need to behave as family members. That doesn’t happen. We can keep blaming actors. Stories and blind items come out, and we get trolled. All the muck is thrown on the actors. We need good producers as well. They should foster a collaborative, family-like atmosphere on set. If an actor still wants to be arrogant, don’t work with them.”

Before Harshvardhan, Aamir and Varun's comments, Sanjay Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Farah Khan had pointed out the same problem. Farah had criticised actors who demand six vanity vans on set. Farah also mentioned that some actors hire a personal chef just to cook them healthy food.

On the work front, Harshvardhan has a promising lineup of upcoming films. His next release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri and co-starring Sonam Bajwa, is now slated to hit theatres on October 21.