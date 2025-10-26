Harshvardhan Rane tells audience to watch both Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat; back outsiders: Nepotism khatm kar diya

Harshvardhan Rane is enjoying a good run at the box office after years of struggle in Bollywood. The actor saw a revival of his cult classic Sanam Teri Kasam, which finally became a box office hit upon re-release earlier this year. Now, his latest release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is also doing well at the box office, having earned over ₹34 crore in five days and recovered its budget in the process. Harshvardhan Rane and Ayushmann Khurrana both had big releases this Diwali.

Harshvardhan and his co-star Sonam Bajwa recently visited a theatre in Gujarat screening their film, where the actor spoke to the audience present and thanked them for watching not just his film, but also Thamma, which also released this week on Diwali.

Harshvardhan Rane supports Thamma, takes nepotism jibe

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Harshvardhan and Sonam can be seen standing next to the screen after the screening of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has concluded. He says to the audience, “This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has released along with mine. Watch both the films, please, and enjoy both. This sends a good message out that aap logon ne akele poora ka poora Bollywood se nepotism hi khatm kar diya (you people alone finished nepotism from the entire Bollywood).”

At this, he received loud cheers from the crowd. Harshvardhan folds his hands in gratitude and says, “I hope you like it. And those of you in your family who haven’t watched it, please come once again with them.”

Social media reacts

In the comments section, social media users praised Harshvardhan for speaking about another actor’s film as well. “Pehla banda jo dusro ko bhi support me bola (He is the first man who spoke in support of others),” wrote one. Another added, “He also said about Aayushman. True fan.” Referring to the nepotism comment, another social media user commented, “Audience has all the power! Actors should remember that!”

Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office update

Both Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat released at the box office on Diwali, 21 October. Thamma, a horror comedy by Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film has so far collected ₹78 crore net in India and ₹110 crore gross worldwide, and is doing fairly well for a film of its scale.

On the other hand, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri. The romantic drama has fetched ₹34 crore net in India and over ₹45 crore gross worldwide so far. Given the film had a budget of ₹25 crore, it is already a box office hit.