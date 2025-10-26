Search
Sun, Oct 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika film mints 100 crore, beats Bhediya lifetime

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Oct 26, 2025 09:34 am IST

Thamma worldwide box office collection has crossed ₹100 crore with the Ayushmann Khurrana film beating the final haul of Bhediya.

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has finally crossed the 100 crore mark in terms of worldwide earnings in five days. The film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, had started on a strong note on Diwali before slightly dipping over the weekdays. But it seems to be making a healthy recovery over the weekend now.

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna play vampires in the film.
Thamma worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna play vampires in the film.

Thamma worldwide box office update

Thamma saw a jump of 30% in domestic earnings on Saturday, netting 13 crore on day 5 as opposed to 10 crore on day 4. This has taken its total earnings in India to 78.60 crore net ( 94.25 crore gross) after five days. Thamma opened at 24 crore net on Diwali, a decent number if not a record-breaking one. After successive drops in collection over the next three days, it is expected to jump back up on Sunday.

The horror comedy started on a slow note in the overseas territory. As most countries outside India do not celebrate Diwali as a holiday, the film did not get a festive release benefit abroad. However, it has now picked up pace, registering decent numbers on Thursday through Saturday. As per trade estimates, Thamma has earned just under $2 million at the overseas market so far. This takes its worldwide earnings to 110 crore by Saturday.

Thamma beats Bhediya

On Saturday, Thamma crossed the 100 crore mark, becoming the fourth horror comedy from Maddock Films to do so, after Stree, Stree 2, and Munjya. In the process, it also surpassed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya, which had earned 95 crore worldwide in 2022. It has its sights set on Munjya now, which earned 132 crore last year.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma features Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as vampires, with Ayushmann’s journalist caught in the crossfire of their battle. The film received largely positive reviews and has been appreciated byfans. It also features cameos from other actors in the MHCU, notably Varun Dhawan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Thamma worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika film mints 100 crore, beats Bhediya lifetime
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On