Thamma worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika film mints 100 crore, beats Bhediya lifetime

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has finally crossed the ₹100 crore mark in terms of worldwide earnings in five days. The film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, had started on a strong note on Diwali before slightly dipping over the weekdays. But it seems to be making a healthy recovery over the weekend now. Thamma worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna play vampires in the film.

Thamma worldwide box office update

Thamma saw a jump of 30% in domestic earnings on Saturday, netting ₹13 crore on day 5 as opposed to ₹10 crore on day 4. This has taken its total earnings in India to ₹78.60 crore net ( ₹94.25 crore gross) after five days. Thamma opened at ₹24 crore net on Diwali, a decent number if not a record-breaking one. After successive drops in collection over the next three days, it is expected to jump back up on Sunday.

The horror comedy started on a slow note in the overseas territory. As most countries outside India do not celebrate Diwali as a holiday, the film did not get a festive release benefit abroad. However, it has now picked up pace, registering decent numbers on Thursday through Saturday. As per trade estimates, Thamma has earned just under $2 million at the overseas market so far. This takes its worldwide earnings to ₹110 crore by Saturday.

Thamma beats Bhediya

On Saturday, Thamma crossed the ₹100 crore mark, becoming the fourth horror comedy from Maddock Films to do so, after Stree, Stree 2, and Munjya. In the process, it also surpassed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya, which had earned ₹95 crore worldwide in 2022. It has its sights set on Munjya now, which earned ₹132 crore last year.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma features Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as vampires, with Ayushmann’s journalist caught in the crossfire of their battle. The film received largely positive reviews and has been appreciated byfans. It also features cameos from other actors in the MHCU, notably Varun Dhawan.