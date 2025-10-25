Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 5: Harshvardhan Rane's film shows growth, rakes in over 37 crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 5: Harshvardhan Rane is currently busy promoting his romantic drama from city to city, and it seems his plan is working. Apart from a decent opening at the box office, the film witnessed a rise in collections on its first Saturday and has been performing better than Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 5: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa star in this romantic drama.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's box office performance

As reported by Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected ₹9 crore on its opening day and maintained a steady hold over the following days, earning ₹7.75 crore on day two, ₹6 crore on day three, and ₹5.5 crore on day four. On its first Saturday (day five), the film saw a slight jump, collecting ₹8.76 crore and taking its total to ₹37.01 crore.

The film is outperforming Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office. The latter, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, collected ₹33.25 crore in five days. Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is racing ahead with ₹35.14 crore in the same period. Made on a budget of ₹25 crore, the film has already recovered its cost and is now turning profitable.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also congratulated the film’s director, Milap Zaveri, on X, writing, “Hey @MassZaveri, congrats on the roaring success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat! May you keep charming the masses!” Bollywood actor John Abraham showed his support for Harshvardhan Rane and urged audiences to watch the film.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

The film follows the story of a politician named Vikramaditya (Harshvardhan Rane) who falls deeply in love with an actor named Adaa (Sonam Bajwa), who holds a very different outlook on love.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Rajesh Khera in key roles. It received mixed to negative reviews from critics, with some labelling it “toxic” and “misogynistic”. However, the film has still managed to strike a chord with audiences and is enjoying a dream run at the box office despite clashing with Maddock Films’ horror comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.