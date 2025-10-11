Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 10: Varun, Janhvi film sees slight growth, earns 3 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 10: The Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra-starrer romantic comedy is facing a tough time at the box office. The film has witnessed slight growth on Saturday. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 10: The film is directed Shashank Khaitan.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office update

As per trade tracking site Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari the film earned ₹3.3 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total domestic business to ₹46.65 crore. The numbers marked a marginal increase in the film’s business during its second week.

The film grossed ₹41.1 crore in its first week. On Friday, it earned ₹2.25 crore, continuing a downward trend in collections over the past few days. Day 6 saw the film make ₹3.25 crore, followed by ₹2.25 crore on day 7.

The film had an overall 19.00 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Saturday. After the release, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi ( ₹12.85 crore) and Loveyapa ( ₹8.85 crore).

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy follows Varun and Janhvi as they join forces to make their exes, (essayed by Sanya and Rohit), jealous. The film received mixed reviews from critics, while its humour and performances earned appreciation. The film released on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The collected ₹9.25 crore net in India on the opening day. The film clashed with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, with Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review reads: “You wish the film had more of this spark, but such moments are few. Varun and Janhvi look good together, yet the story itself lacks surprises. You can predict its moves from a kilometre away. The only person fully invested is Varun, who has mastered these goofy characters to the point of effortlessness. He is the one who keeps you in your seat.”