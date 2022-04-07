Has Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her cosy home for the first time? See pic

Deepika Padukone seemingly shared a glimpse of her bedroom during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram late Wednesday. The actor said that if she were a place, it would be ‘home’. She also surprised her fans when she revealed that if she would be a car, she would be nothing else than the Fiat Premier Padmini. Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals she and her family 'are very different' from Ranveer Singh: 'We're extremely sensitive but...'

Deepika shared a picture of her bedroom and captioned it “home” as she completed the sentence, “If I were a place…” The actor is seen smiling while sitting on her bed in a knitted sweater. The room looks simple yet elegant in earthy tones.

Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her room on Instagram Stories.

During the session, Deepika said if she was a colour, it would be white. And if she were a drink, she would be hot chocolate. She also shared a video as she revealed that if she were an ingredient, she would be chilli. The video showed one of her team members reacting after consuming chilli.

Deepika recently returned from Spain where she was shooting for her upcoming film Pathaan. Before returning to India, she made a brief visit to Dubai to attend the Time 100 Awards. On Thursday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport again in an all-white look.

Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla)

Pathaan marks her reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. She made her Bollywood debut opposite him with Om Shanti Om and went on to work with him in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Several pictures from the film's shoot in Spain were leaked online. Some of them showed Deepika in a bikini during a pool sequene.

Being directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham. It is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Deepika will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's another film, Fighter. This will mark her first film with Hrithik Roshan. She also has a cameo appearance in Cirkus.

