Has Karan Johar unfollowed Kartik Aaryan on Instagram amid Dostana 2 recasting row?

While Dharma Productions has chosen not to address reports of Kartik Aaryan's 'unprofessional' behaviour amid Dostana 2 recasting, Karan Johar has unfollowed the actor on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan's alleged fallout appears to have taken a new turn. After Dharma Productions issued a statement confirming that the recasting of Dostana 2 is underway, Karan seems to have unfollowed Kartik on Instagram.

As of Friday evening, after Dharma issued the latest update on Dostana 2, Karan was still following Kartik. However, on Saturday afternoon, we noticed that Karan has unfollowed the actor on the social media platform. At the time of reporting, Kartik still follows Karan.

Karan Johar's Instagram following list.
On Friday, numerous reports claimed Kartik's 'unprofessional' behaviour has left the makers upset. This led to his exit from Dostana 2. Later that evening, Dharma issued a statement that read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon." Kartik is yet to break his silence on the turn of events.

Meanwhile, Kangana extended her support towards the actor on social media. "Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him... Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos," she said before adding, "Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also."

Dostana 2 was announced in 2019 with Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The movie was also doubling up as a launchpad for Laksh Lalwani. The trio had begun shoot in November 2019. However, it came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

