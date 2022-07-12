Have you seen this Dara Singh, Jugal Hansraj advertisement from the 80's? Watch

Wrestler, actor and politician Dara Singh died on July 12, 2012. On his 10th death anniversary, let's recall the time when he featured in an Amul ad back in the 80s' with actor Jugal Hansraj. Dara was popularly known for playing the role of Hanuman in the 80s television show Ramayan. Also Read: Story of Dara Singh, the original king of the dangal

In a video advertisement that aired back in the 1980s', the kid (Jugal Hansraj) says “I want to be strong like Dara Singh," before the Mahabharat actor lifts him up in his arms.

Dara's son Vindu Dara Singh shared a picture of him on his 10th death anniversary. He captioned it, “Miss you dad it’s been 10 years but your blessings are always with us all.” One fan reacted to his tweet and called Dara “one of the legends.” Another one wrote, “Jai Bajrang Bali,” referring to the character (Hanuman) he played in Mahabharat.

Miss you dad it’s been 10 years but your blessings are always with us all ! pic.twitter.com/CC6TFnWJm5 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) July 11, 2022

Dara Singh started his career as a wrestler in late 40s and competed with wrestlers Bill Verna, Firpo Zbyszko, John Da Silva, Rikidōzan, Danny Lynch, King Kong, Ski Hi Lee and many others. In 1959, he won the Commonwealth Championship and in 1968, he won the World Champrionship against Lou Thesz. In 1983, he announced his retirement from wrestling.

He later appeared in more than 140 films such as Mera Desh Mera Dharam, Bhagat Dhanna Jatt, Sawa Lakh Se Ek Ladaun, Anand, Mera Naam Joker, Daada, Rustom-E-Baghdad, Sher Dil, Sikandar E Azam, Raaka, Jab We Met and many more. In the 80s he bagged the role of Hanuman in Mahabharat. He also played the role of Bhima, Balram and Shiva in various mythological films. In 1998, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party and became the first sportsperson to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

