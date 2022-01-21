Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Have you seen this pic of Aishwarya Rai, clicked before she won the Miss World 1994 title?
bollywood

Have you seen this pic of Aishwarya Rai, clicked before she won the Miss World 1994 title?

A throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, before she won the Miss World title was shared by a fan account.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's throwback picture.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 04:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

From winning the Miss World title in 1994 to enjoying successful film career, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all. An old picture of Aishwarya from before she won the Miss World title, was posted by one of her many fan accounts.

The picture is from Aishwarya's teenage days, in which she is seen smiling while looking away from the camera. The picture was captioned, “Before Miss World.”

Aishwarya Rai bagged the title of Miss World in 1994 when she was 21-years-old.  She made her film debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar, which was released in Tamil. Later, in the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, alongside actor Bobby Deol. Apart from getting several Filmfare awards, the actor received Padma Shri Award in 2009 by the government Of India.

RELATED STORIES

In April 2007, Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. On November 16, 2011, Aishwarya and Abhishek welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. 

In a 2016 Filmfare interview, when Aishwarya was asked about her fairytale life, she replied, “I wish Abhishek was here right now. I’ve lead a normal life irrespective of what the perception is. I’m just a normal girl. I am my parents’ daughter. Abhishek is his parents’ son. We got married. Incidentally, we work in cinema. I’m a hard working, multi-tasking woman, with a multi-faceted life. Personally too, I’m playing so many roles. I’m giving my heart and soul to it all. Professionally I’m committed to the jobs I do because I believe in them. ‘Fairytale’ can be a perception and it writes itself beautifully.”

Read More: Aishwarya Rai 'couldn’t understand a word' Abhishek Bachchan said when they first met, he blames his 'heavy accent'

Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will be seen next in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I which will release in 2022. The film is directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
aishwarya rai
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP