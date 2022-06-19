Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh share pics of their son Orion Keech Singh on Father's Day. Here's what his name means

Actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh revealed the name of their son on Father's Day. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hazel and Yuvraj said they have named their firstborn, Orion Keech Singh. On the social media platform, the couple also shared photos with Orion. While Hazel opted for a white turtleneck sweater, Yuvraj wore matching pullover in the photos. The couple welcomed their first child together in January 2022. (Also Read | Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh welcome baby boy: 'We are elated, wish you to respect our privacy')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, Hazel held Orion in her hands as she smiled and rested her head on Yuvraj. The former cricketer also laughed and kept an arm around Hazel. The duo was seen looking at Orion and kissing him in the next photo. Sharing the post, they captioned it, "Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh (red heart emoji). Mummy and Daddy love their little ‘puttar (son)'. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars. #HappyFathersDay."

Reacting to the post, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sagarika Ghatge, and Bipasha Basu, as well as cricketers Irfan Pathan and Nikhil Chopra, and tennis player Sania Mirza dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Designer Nandita Mahtani wrote, "Many congratulations."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per nameberry.com, the name Orion is of Greek origin – Orion is the Greek mythological hunter, who was turned into a constellation.

Hazel and Yuvraj said they have named their firstborn, Orion Keech Singh.

Hazel posted more photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Sunday, Hazel also shared pictures on Instagram of Orion resting on Yuvraj's chest. She also posted a photo of their baby spending time with her own father. She captioned the post, "Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and I'm proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx."

Hazel also shared pictures on Instagram of Orion resting on Yuvraj's chest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also added, "Happy Fathers Day to you too Granddad. I love that Orion gets to see so much of you while you’re patiently waiting for him to be big enough to throw around. Happy Fathers Day to you @yograjofficial Orion waiting to pull your beard and meet the Grandpa with the booming voice. Xxx."

Hazel and Yuvraj Singh married in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child together in January. They shared a post on Instagram informing fans about the news, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON