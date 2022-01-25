Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh welcome baby boy: 'We are elated, wish you to respect our privacy'

Actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday - the couple shared the news in identical posts on social media late at night. Hazel and Yuvraj got married in 2016 and the baby is their first child together.

“To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world,” wrote the new parents as they made the announcement on Instagram. They also added red heart emojis to their respective posts.

While best wishes poured in on Hazel Keech's post from fans, producer Pragya Kapoor was one of the first celebs to congratulate the new parents: “Congratulations! What wonderful news,” she wrote. On Yuvraj Singh's post, Neha Dhupia left a comment: “Congratulations mummy and daddy," while Bipasha Basu also added: “Congratulations.”

Since Hazel and Yuvraj's wedding in 2016, the couple has been the subject of pregnancy rumours a few times, which they never addressed.

In November last year, Hazel and Yuvraj celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, when she wished him with a post and a wedding throwback: "When we first met I knew, in that moment, something big had happened…. but I didn't know what. I didn't know then that my life would be changed forever. Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happy ever after I wasn't looking for…. Thank you for completing my life! The words ‘i love you’ don't cut it, but it'll do."

Last year in March, Hazel wrote in an Instagram post: “I'll be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world.” The anniversary wish was her first post since then, and the baby announcement post marked her second Instagram entry since the social media break.

