Heartbroken Suhana Khan shares post as she is leaving New York, friend says ‘you’re going to do amazing things’

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, appears to be leaving New York. She was studying at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

In a new Instagram post, Suhana shared a black-and-white picture of a moving truck, with the lines, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it. She did not write a caption, just added a broken heart emoji.

The comments on the post were limited but many of Suhana’s friends wished her. “You’re going to do amazing things,” one wrote. “Good luck girl!” another commented. One friend was sad about her leaving and said, “I refuse to accept this,” adding a crying emoji at the end.

Suhana Khan shared a post on Instagram before leaving New York.

Suhana moved to New York in 2019. Since then, she has been sharing glimpses of her life in the city, from her day out with friends to the stunning view from her apartment.

Before New York University, Suhana studied at Ardingly College in England, where she was given an award for her contribution to drama. During her time here, she starred in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue and also headlined a production of Romeo and Juliet.

Like Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to act but he has set a condition that she must complete her education first. Previously, in an interview with Vogue, she said that she always dreamt of becoming an actor. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.

