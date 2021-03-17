Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik Roshan. Watch
Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik Roshan. Watch

Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain stars in a new comedy, co-starring a gorilla with big love for Bollywood. Watch the teaser here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.

Amazon Prime Video has released a quirky new teaser for upcoming comedy film Hello Charlie. It stars Aadar Jain with a very filmy gorilla.

Aadar is seen essaying the role of a young simpleton from a small town who has been given the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. The teaser show them in a truck, fighting over which song to play. While Aadar is vibing to Ambarsariya, the gorilla seems a big fan of Hrithik Roshan's Ude.

Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi also star in the movie. The film will be out on April 9.

Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, "We’ve had multiple projects in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, and Hello Charlie will be our first feature together. With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space. It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage the family and kid friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Can’t wait to treat the audience with Hello Charlie on 9th April.”

Director Pankaj Saraswat said, “Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained.”

This will be Aadar's first film after his debut film, Qaidi Band. The film had release in 2017.

