Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar Jain's care. Watch

The first trailer for Aadar Jain's second film, Hello Charlie, is out. In the movie, Aadar plays a kind and helpful man who is assigned the task of towing away a gorilla. Except, he has a changeling to deal with.

In the trailer, we meet Jackie Shroff, a man who desperately needs to leave the country to avoid arrest. The flamboyant Jackie decides to wear a gorilla suit and is assigned to the care of Aadar's Charlie.

There are forest rangers on their trail, members of 'Beta' and even a real gorilla. But Charlie and the fake gorilla strike a friendship amid all adversities.

Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9.

Speaking at the trailer launch, actor Jackie Shroff said, “While I have always enjoyed working in a comedy film, one must know that doing films in this genre is never an easy task. Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians, making such a difficult film so effortless. Having said that, it was really fun working on Hello Charlie along with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply simple and remarkable and endearing. We are glad that the film is having a global release on Amazon Prime Video that will see cinephiles across the world laugh out loud.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth to her second baby with Saif Ali Khan. See pics

Aadar Jain said, “I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can finally see a glimpse of the world of Hello Charlie. I had a great time working with Jackie sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, Pankaj sir, Shlokka and everyone else who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and we hope that everyone enjoys the trailer as well as the movie when it comes out on Amazon.”