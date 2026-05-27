Hema Malini admits feeling 'emotional' while receiving Padma Vibhushan on behalf of Dharmendra: ‘He deserves it’

Earlier, Hema had shared her feelings about her late husband receiving the honour on Instagram. She wrote, "A euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji’s warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him.”

The video from the Padma Awards ceremony showed Hema Malini getting emotional as she received the honour on Dharmendra’s behalf. The couple’s daughter Ahana Deol was also present at the ceremony, seated in the audience, and she was seen breaking down while applauding as her mother accepted the award.

Speaking to ETimes, Hema called the moment deeply emotional for her. She said, "It was a big pride moment for me. To go and receive Padma Vibhushan Award posthumously for Dharam ji. What a great honour he has given me to go and receive it. I am very happy but at the same time very emotional. He deserves it. We are all very happy on behalf of entire family and thank each and every body."

On Monday, late legendary star Dharmendra was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema spanning over six decades. Actor and politician Hema Malini accepted the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. Recently, Hema spoke about the emotional moment when she accepted the award on behalf of her late husband.

She further added, “Yesterday, at the serene Padma Awards function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt immense pride rise within me. Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner, came flooding back. Tears welled up as these thoughts stirred within me. He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher and a trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous and kind human being, recognised and loved by everyone who knew him.”

She concluded the heartfelt note by writing, “I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers. I thank the Almighty for giving me such a wonderful soulmate, whose memories I will cherish till the end of my life. These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji.”

Apart from Dharmendra, late actor Satish Shah was also conferred with a Padma honour posthumously.