Hema Malini on women's career after marriage, says she 'worked non-stop': People are following me

Hema Malini has responded to a question about the careers of women after they marry. Speaking during a press conference, the veteran actor and politician was asked about how there have been changes now when women are working after their marriage as compared to earlier times. The reporter asking the question cited the examples of actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as to how women are going ahead with their careers after tying the knot. (Also Read | Hema Malini feeds Dharmendra cake, poses with him as they celebrate his birthday)

Reacting to the question, Hema said that she never stopped working and ‘continued working non-stop’ after marriage. She also joked that perhaps people followed her footsteps. Hema also added that the wife has to make sacrifices.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, Hema said, "I will not react to this much because I never stopped, I got married and continued working non-stop. So perhaps people saw me and are following me. It's nice, the husband should understand that the woman whom he married, she is a very talented person and people love to watch."

She also added, "But the wife has to sacrifice a little, being a wife. She cannot immediately produce a child, then you know there is a stop. So if you are at that age and you are ready to work then why not. If the producers are ready to sign you for such a huge amount and all then great."

Hema tied the knot with actor Dharmendra in 1980. They are parents to two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur, his first wife, in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters from his first marriage--Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeita.

Dharmendra and Hema starred together in many films such as Raja Jani and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl and Kinara (1977), The Burning Train, and Alibaba Aur 40 Chor (1980) among many others. Hema made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. She first acted in a lead role in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968).

Hema went on to feature in numerous Hindi films including Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Jaaneman (1976), Bandish and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Satte Pe Satta (1982), and Apne Apne (1987) among others. Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

