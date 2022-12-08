Hema Malini feeds Dharmendra cake, poses with him as they celebrate his birthday with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

Dharmendra celebrated his 87th birthday with his family and his actor-politician wife Hema Malini was also present with him. She has shared pictures from the celebrations on Twitter and also prayed for his good health in a birthday wish that she tweeted earlier in the day. (Also read: Dharmendra attends puja on 87th birthday)

In the pictures that she posted online, Hema can be seen posing with Dharmendra. She also feeds him a piece of birthday cake in one of the images. Another photo shows Dharmendra holding a bouquet of flowers as Hema and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol pose with him. Hema shared the pictures and wrote, "Birthday Celebrations today - at home."

Birthday Celebrations today - at home💕💕 pic.twitter.com/pp9SVM7CAz — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2022

Hema shared the birthday special note on Thursday afternoon and wrote, “Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life.” She also added a number of heart emojis.

Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkHlKaYSWV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2022

Dharmendra also performed a hawan at his home to mark his birthday. His son Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol shared a picture that showed him posing in front of a hawan kund, with the fire still burning. Bobby and Karan also posed beside Dharmendra.

Dharmendra has been ruling the hearts of Indian movie buffs ever since his debut at the age of 25 in the 1960s. He continues to be one of the most-loved action heroes in Hindi films.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani is Dharmendra's next project. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is set to hit the theatres on April 28.

Dharmendra will also be seen alongside Agastya Nanda in Ikkis, director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film. It is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetrpal. He will also be seen in the sequel to his film Apne. The new film will reunite him with Sunny Deol and Bobby. Karan will also join them in the project that will be directed by Anil Sharma.

