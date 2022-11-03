Inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday party with Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Tusshar Kapoor

Actor Esha Deol celebrated her birthday bash on Wednesday. She turned 41 on November 2. Many celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, her actor-boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Tusshar Kapoor, Smriti Khanna and friends among others were spotted. Esha's husband Bharat Takhtani was also there. (Also read: Inside pics from Sussanne Khan's birthday party with Arslan Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Karan, See pics)

Taking to Instagram handle, Esha shared many pictures from her birthday. She posted one picture with her parents Dharmendra Deol and Hema Malini. She posted a group picture featuring Bharat Takhtani, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Tusshar Kapoor, Smriti Khanna, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan among others and herself with five birthday cakes on the table. She shared a solo picture with her husband, where both of them colour coordinated with each other. In of the pictures, Rakul looked at Esha while posing for the camera. Jackky stood next to his girlfriend.

Esha wore an off shoulder white dress. Rakul dressed up in ethnic kurti and Jackky wore an orange shirt. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Esha wrote, “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. Much love & gratitude (red heart, hug, smiling with heart eyes, handfolded, pink heart emojis).” She used the hashtags #aboutlastnight #mybirthday #birthdayparty #friends #myfamily #eshadeol #love #fun #chillvibes #gratitude on her post.

Reacting to the pictures, one of her fans wrote, “So happy to see Fardeen, Zayed and Tusshar among others! Memories from the 2000s refreshed. #HBDEsha.” Other fan commented, “Beautiful you and lovely pictures, the best picture is you with your mamma (mother) and papa (father).” Other fan wrote, “Lovely moment.” Many fans extended warm wishes to Esha on her birthday with heart emojis.

Recently, Esha wished Hema Malini on 74th birthday with a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. May God bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side, love you."

Esha is the elder daughter of Hema and her husband-actor Dharmendra. Hema and Dharmendra got married in 1980. Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The couple is blessed with two daughters Radhya Takhtani and Miraya Takhtani.

