Hema Malini performs 'Ganga' ballet in Mumbai, Esha Deol calls it absolutely remarkable

Hema Malini left the audience in awe as she performed a ballet based on river Ganga in Mumbai on Sunday. Hema turned into Ganga during her freestyle dance performance at the NCPA ground, which also included a few aerial stunts. Her daughter and actor Esha Deol has now penned a note to praise Hema for her unique stage act. Also read: Hema Malini on women's career after marriage, says she 'worked non-stop': People are following me

Hema Malini during her Ganga ballet in Mumbai.

Sharing a stunning picture of Hema Malini dancing in the air in a flowy blue and white outfit, Esha tweeted, “Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment and river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma…”

Hema had earlier performed the ballet in Pune and Nagpur before taking it to Mumbai. Talking about the dance act, she had earlier told ANI, “I have performed different types of ballet dances around the world, and they have been liked by the public. We represent our culture by enacting characters from our mythology like Durga, and Radha Krishna in pure classical form. But, in this ballet on River Ganga, we can't put a very classical dance. So, you get to see a very free style of beautiful dances.”

Ahead of the event, Hema had shared a video from her earlier performances to show a glimpse of Ganga. Calling it an idea of late politician Sushma Swaraj, Hema had said, “Basically, it's a dance ballet on River Ganga by me to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of River Ganga. It was the initiative of Sushma Swaraj, and she wanted it to happen in Banaras."

"Ganga is 'Dev Nadi'. She (Goddess Ganga) is coming from heaven for the benefit of humanity, and wherever the river flows, it is beautiful. It is very important to keep such a river clean. Not just Ganga, I would say, every river in the country should be kept clean. That's what the concept of this ballet is," Hema said.

(With ANI inputs)

