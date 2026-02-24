Hema Malini says Dharmendra being remembered at BAFTA Awards is ‘heartening’; admits ‘I miss him every single minute’

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), which took place on Monday, were special for Indians — not only because Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film award, but also because of the tribute paid to the late legendary Indian superstar, Dharmendra. Now, Dharmendra’s wife and politician Hema Malini has reacted to the tribute. Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra being honoured at BAFTA Awards.

Hema Malini talks about Dharmendra being honoured at BAFTA 2026 In a conversation with Subhash K Jha for Variety India, Hema said it was “heartening” to see Dharmendra being remembered and added, “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would be mobbed in foreign countries. We didn’t travel together much, except for shootings when we got to spend time together. We would sign lots of films together so we could spend time together.”

The actor said she misses him every minute. “I miss him every single minute. I keep asking myself, is he really gone? When will I meet him again?” she added.

This year’s BAFTA ceremony was of great significance to India. Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm as she presented an award in Hindi at the ceremony. Farhan Akhtar’s production Boong, a Manipuri film, won the Best Children’s and Family Film award at BAFTA 2026, and Dharmendra was featured in the In Memoriam segment. Fans in India were deeply moved by the tribute. The In Memoriam segment also honoured icons such as Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp, Catherine O’Hara, Rob Reiner, Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall, Tom Stoppard, Brigitte Bardot, Lalo Schifrin, Michael Madsen and Val Kilmer.

About Dharmendra’s death In November 2025, the actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, and rumours about his death surfaced online. However, Esha Deol and Hema Malini dismissed the speculation, and the actor was later discharged and taken home. On November 24 last year, Dharmendra passed away at his residence in Mumbai, leaving the film industry and the nation in shock. He was cremated in the presence of his family.

The late actor is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children, including Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol. Soon after his death, rumours of a rift between Hema Malini and Sunny Deol’s family began circulating. However, Hema dismissed the claims, and Esha even attended a special screening of her half-brother Sunny’s Border 2 and posed for photographs with him.